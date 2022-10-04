Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 1.6%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 101,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at $153,973,086.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.