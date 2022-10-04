Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,642. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after buying an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 438,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 196,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

