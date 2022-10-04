Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 0.5%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 19,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,869,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.