Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Down 0.5%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 19,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,869,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.