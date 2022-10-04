Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. 40,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

