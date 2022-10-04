CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,800 shares of company stock worth $224,799. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 575,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CECO Environmental by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 143,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO Environmental Stock Up 4.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CECE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

CECE stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 2,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $340.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.01 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.