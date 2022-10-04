CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Down 6.7%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 4,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

CCA Industries Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

Further Reading

