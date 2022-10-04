CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 768,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,881,000 after buying an additional 68,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,581,000 after buying an additional 315,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,416. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

