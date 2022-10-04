CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

CBAT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,743. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.