Catge coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CATGE)

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Catge coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Catge coin has traded down 86.1% against the US dollar. Catge coin has a total market cap of $63,694.83 and $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Catge coin Profile
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy.
Buying and Selling Catge coin
Receive News & Updates for Catge coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catge coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.