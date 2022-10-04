Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 632 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.08. 1,361,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,416,564. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

