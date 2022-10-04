Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,714,000 after acquiring an additional 253,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

