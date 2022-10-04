Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 145,248 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 379,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 269,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,640,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.