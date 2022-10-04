Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,729 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Lyft Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 288,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

