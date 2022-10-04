Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 1,409,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 660,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £11.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project in New South Wales, Australia.

