Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $21.46

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $22.65. Carvana shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 63,029 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Carvana by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

