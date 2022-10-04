Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Cars.com Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE CARS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,611. The stock has a market cap of $843.50 million, a PE ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
