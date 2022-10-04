Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,611. The stock has a market cap of $843.50 million, a PE ratio of 150.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

