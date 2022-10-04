Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 12.8 %

NYSE:CUK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 283,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,112. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

