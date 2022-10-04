Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 194,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,315,112 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 12.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

