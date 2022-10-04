Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 11.7% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.65. 2,869,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 57,980,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

