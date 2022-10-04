Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,347,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,365,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $26.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

