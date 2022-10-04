Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454,403 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

