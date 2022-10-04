Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 12,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.