Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IPAC traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

