Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of UHS traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.57 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

