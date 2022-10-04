Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 115,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 376,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VTV stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

