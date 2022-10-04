Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MUB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 55,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

