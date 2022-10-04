Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GCP remained flat at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.