Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,965 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,685. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

