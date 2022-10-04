Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 871,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CTLP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.33 and a beta of 1.98.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
