Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 871,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

About Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

