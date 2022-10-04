Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,500 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 2,414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,338.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $157.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

