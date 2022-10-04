Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,914. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.