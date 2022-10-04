Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.37.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960 over the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $28,273,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $5,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

