Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

