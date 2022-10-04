Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares during the period. Camping World makes up about 14.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,646. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

