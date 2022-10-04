Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

