Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Shares Up 1.1%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 5,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 5,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDG. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

