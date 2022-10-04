Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.27% of Calavo Growers worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.