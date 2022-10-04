Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.69. 16,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,780. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.13.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

