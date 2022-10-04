C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.47. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$60.96 million and a PE ratio of 73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

