Buxcoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (BUX)

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Buxcoin has a total market capitalization of $148,847.12 and approximately $13,056.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Buxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Buxcoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.
Buxcoin Profile
BUX is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,344 coins. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @bux_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Buxcoin’s official website is www.buxcoins.com.
Buxcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Buxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Buxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Buxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Buxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.