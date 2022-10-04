Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $7.91

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $7.65. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 1,352 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

