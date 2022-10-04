BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,730 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.07.

S&P Global stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,033. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

