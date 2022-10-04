BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $15.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.08. 32,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,363. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $562.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

