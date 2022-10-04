BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,236 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded up $5.54 on Tuesday, hitting $212.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.62 and its 200 day moving average is $213.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

