BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

IWR traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.