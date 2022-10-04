BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 690,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,406,661. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

