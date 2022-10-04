BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after purchasing an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

META stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.29. 706,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.