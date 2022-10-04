BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

