BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $604.55.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.1 %

Lam Research stock traded up $11.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.58. 68,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.57. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

