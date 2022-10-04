Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,459. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RA. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

